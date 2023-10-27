Cybercriminals always seek to cash in on current affairs to lend credibility to their attacks, and the conflict in Gaza is no exception. Netcraft has detected over $1.6M in cryptocurrency being transferred to accounts associated with this fraud.

In donation fraud, cybercriminals trick users into donating to what appears to be a legitimate cause using numerous tactics. This includes referencing current events, encouraging readers to act urgently, and by using emotive language (or situations). The criminal’s goal is to pressure the victim into acting impulsively and sending funds without due diligence.