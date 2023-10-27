BSD Now and FreeBSD workstation story

I love my FreeBSD workstation. It’s a lowly ASRock business board and Ryzen 7 5700X from the previous generation with DDR4, but it’s my favourite computer to use. It even dual boots into the Fedora KDE Spin to play Minecraft and Steam games.

There’s just one problem, and unfortunately it comes down to the case.

The Fractal Ridge

The above photo shows the Fractal Ridge, the latest generation of what I’ve seen dubbed the console form factor. I built this machine to save desk space, but I soon realised its slender size is deceiving. The machine draws in air from the left and expels heat from the right, so it needs sufficient clearance. This means it functionally takes up the same desk space as my previous case, while offering less physical cooling mass and capacity.