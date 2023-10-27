Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing

Yesterday I read a great article from Sentry entitled "We Just Gave $500,000 to Open Source Maintainers", and it made me wonder just how much Tarsnap had spent on supporting open source software over the years. Ever since December 2009 Tarsnap has spent 100% of its December operating profits on supporting open source software — which, since needs for support aren't limited to December, means that Tarsnap hands out money throughout the year, and at the end of the year (when I know how much profit Tarsnap made in December) I send whatever is left in the "budget" to the FreeBSD Foundation. Going through 14 years of accounting spreadsheets brought me to a total of $274,482 — or in binary terms, slightly over 2^18 USD.