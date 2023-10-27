Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.43: New Peppermint Mini Distro, Remmina Guide and More Linux Stuff
Boo! Happy Halloween or is it Merry Christmas?
Daemonology ☛ Tarsnap has given 2^18 dollars to open source
Yesterday I read a great article from Sentry entitled "We Just Gave $500,000 to Open Source Maintainers", and it made me wonder just how much Tarsnap had spent on supporting open source software over the years. Ever since December 2009 Tarsnap has spent 100% of its December operating profits on supporting open source software — which, since needs for support aren't limited to December, means that Tarsnap hands out money throughout the year, and at the end of the year (when I know how much profit Tarsnap made in December) I send whatever is left in the "budget" to the FreeBSD Foundation. Going through 14 years of accounting spreadsheets brought me to a total of $274,482 — or in binary terms, slightly over 2^18 USD.
Undeadly ☛ OpenSMTPD 7.4.0p0 Released
Hot on the heels of the release of OpenBSD 7.4, Omar Polo (op@) has announced the release of OpenSMTPD 7.4.0p0. The announcement reads, [...]
Glorifiedgluer ☛ TIL: addlicense, a tool to automate license headers
After a brief search, I discovered addlicense. This is a tool that does exactly what I wanted: add and update license headers. That’s it.
OSI Blog ☛ Nerdearla reflects on openness and inclusivity [Ed: The Microsoft front group, OSI, talks about "openness and inclusivity"; way to change the subject, diverting attention away from its own corruption]
Reflections on Nerdearla 2023 in Buenos Aires, organized by sysarmy, including the presentation of "25 Years of Open Source."
The New Stack ☛ Linux Foundation Adopting Terraform Fork Provokes Ire of HashiCorp CEO
If open source foundations sponsor open source forks, “There’ll be no more open source companies in Silicon Valley,” HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet recently said.
McJannet was referring to how the Linux Foundation had quickly adopted a fork of HashiCorp’s once-open source flagship Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tool, Terraform.
In August, HashiCorp replaced Terraform’s open source license for the Business Source License (BSL).
Immediately responding to this change, several companies — such as Terrateam, Harness, Gruntwork, Spacelift, env0, Digger, Massdriver, and Terramate — that had relied on the open source version of Terraform immediately launched a fork. Although Scalr CEO Sebastian Stadil said it was the other way around, “Our position is that HashiCorp has forked its own projects under a different license.”