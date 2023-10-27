GNU/Linux Applications: System Monitoring Tools, Geany, and More
13 Best Linux System Monitoring Tools [GUI+CLI]
Whether you are a Linux enthusiast or a system administrator, we all share a common concern about what’s happening under the hood of our Linux
Medevel ☛ Trystero: Free P2P WebRTC-based for File Sharing
🤝 Serverless WebRTC matchmaking for painless P2P — Make any site multiplayer in a few lines — Use BitTorrent, IPFS, or Firebase...
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Geany 2.0 Release: A Flyweight IDE and Text Editor
Geany is a widely used text editor and integrated development environment (IDE) among programmers, which is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS. If you are accustomed to using Notepad++ on Windows and are now looking for a Notepad++ alternative for Linux, Geany is a great option.
Linux.org ☛ BASH Card GameBASH can be a very useful tool when in a terminal of Linux (for those that use BASH). When people ask how to learn a language for programming, scripting can be no different, my answer is to write a game.
Linux Links ☛ fselect – find files with SQL-like queries
fselect is a command-line utility to find files with SQL-like queries. This is free and open source software written in Rust.