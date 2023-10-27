Microsoft Called It a "Linux Infestation" (They View GNU/Linux as a Parasite to be Killed)
TWO roundups of links from today were a basis that formed an article about what Microsoft is up to. It's basically trying to steal everything, just like it grabbed many projects by the tail when it bought GitHub more than half a decade ago.
The company sinks in debt (it just took almost as much in debt as it took to buy GitHub, and this additional debt was racked up in just 3 months). GitHub is operated at a considerable loss and the debt at Microsoft keeps growing in spite of many layoffs. GitHub and Microsoft are both attack vectors and sabotaging GNU/Linux, even from the inside, will be among their goals. We need to be vigilant. We've come under attacks from Microsoft-connected and Windows-linked people. They only pretend to be friends.
Next month we'll continue to show/share screenshots, links, and spreadsheets demonstrating the growing adoption of GNU/Linux around the world. We also need to be watchful and wary of Microsoft's response to that. █
“Linux infestations are being uncovered in many of our large accounts as part of the escalation engagements.”
--Microsoft Confidential