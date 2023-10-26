today's howtos
PC World ☛ How to install Ubuntu Linux the right way | PCWorld
Ubuntu 23.10 has been available for a few days. We show you how to easily install this Linux distribution, which is particularly suitable for private users, on your PC and set it up according to your wishes.
XDA ☛ How to install Git on Ubuntu
Are you a developer with a laptop that runs Ubuntu or Linux? If you are, then there's a chance you're going to need a DevOps tool called Git. This open-source source code management tool can be used to track changes you make to files, fulfill pull requests, and much more. Typically, Git will come pre-installed on Ubuntu and other Linux systems, but if you're having issues with it, you can also install it manually in a few simple steps with the terminal app. Here's what to do if you want Git on your favorite laptop or favorite desktop.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Delete Timeshift Snapshots on Linux
Timeshift is one of the best programs you can use to automatically create backups for your Linux system. Unfortunately, these backups—or snapshots—are large files and can very easily fill up your hard drive within just a few months of enabling automatic backups.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix “User is not in sudoers file” Error on Ubuntu
Ubuntu, a popular Linux distribution, provides a robust and efficient environment for various computing tasks. However, encountering the dreaded “User is not in sudoers file” error can be a frustrating roadblock for many users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Podman on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on AlmaLinux 9. Containers have revolutionized the world of software development and deployment. They offer a lightweight and efficient way to package and run applications in various environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Django on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Manjaro. Django, the high-level Python web framework, is a game-changer in the world of web development. Its versatility, scalability, and rich feature set make it a top choice for building web applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VeraCrypt on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For individuals and businesses keen on safeguarding their data, VeraCrypt emerges as a leading encryption solution. This guide will detail how to install VeraCrypt on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nvidia Drivers on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For those aiming to optimize their graphics performance on Debian systems, installing Nvidia Drivers is a pivotal step. This guide will demonstrate how to install Nvidia Drivers on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cinnamon on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Cinnamon is a desktop environment that offers a traditional, familiar interface, making it a preferred choice for many users switching to Ubuntu.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 15 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In the realm of open-source database systems, PostgreSQL 15 emerges as a frontrunner, building on the legacy of its predecessors.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Composer on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Composer is an indispensable tool for PHP developers, streamlining the management of project dependencies. Integrating Composer can significantly enhance the development workflow for those utilizing Debian-based systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code on Debian 12, 11 or 10 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft ought not be installed on anything. Try KATE instead.]
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Visual studio code on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Visual studio code on Ubuntu.
Visual studio code can be easily installed on Ubuntu, all you have to do is add visual studio code repository on your Ubuntu machine, and install Visual studio code directly from your terminal.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Unattended Upgrades on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Debian stands out for its robustness and comprehensive software library in the realm of Linux-based operating systems. For users seeking to configure unattended upgrades on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster, the Unattended Upgrades Package offers a streamlined solution.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Change Hostname on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Changing a device’s hostname in network configurations is crucial for system administrators and users alike. For those operating on Debian-based systems, understanding how to Change Hostname on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster is essential.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB on Debian 12, 11 or 10
MariaDB is a robust and efficient choice in relational database management systems. For Debian users, the ability to install MariaDB on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster can significantly enhance their database operations.
nixCraft ☛ How to open DHCP port using UFW in Linux
The Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) needs to be configured to allow traffic on UDP ports 67 and 68, regardless of whether the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server is local or remote. Additionally, it may be necessary to open both TCP and UDP port 53, which are used for Domain Name Service (DNS). In small business and home environments, typically, both DNS and DHCP services come from a single device.
nixCraft ☛ How to merge all PDF files into one PDF in Linux
I recently had to submit multiple PDF files for government work, but the web form only allowed for the uploading of a single file. This meant that I had to merge the PDF files into one on Linux. To do this, I used a command-line tool called pdfunite, which is a Portable Document Format (PDF) page merger. Let us see how to install and use the pdfunite in Linux.
FOSSLinux ☛ Unlocking the magic of Bash command line arguments
Command line arguments in Bash offer a dynamic way to interact with scripts and applications. This guide demystifies the intricacies, helping you grasp and utilize the full potential of these powerful parameters.
Solve: cdrom://[Debian GNU/Linux 12.2.0 _Bookworm_ – Official amd64 DVD Binary
Debian is an evergreen and long-term-supported Linux distro that has been used to power hundreds of servers around the globe. It is known for its stability and reliability which is the reason multiple Linux distros have been derived from it including Ubuntu.
OSTechNix ☛ How to Check If Your IP Address Is Static or DHCP in Linux (2023)
Knowing whether your Linux system uses a Static or DHCP-assigned IP can be helpful...
How to Make a File Executable in Any Linux Distribution
Unlike Windows, Linux doesn't typically care about file extension when determining whether something is executable. Instead, it looks at file system data known as inodes to make this decision. Because of this, you can make a file executable in any distro with nearly no restriction! Here are a few ways you can make a file executable in Linux.
Sven Hoexter: Curing vpnc-scripts Symptoms
I stick to some very archaic workflows, e.g. to connect to some corp VPN I just run
sudo vpnc-connectand later on
sudo vpnc-disconnect. In the past that also managed to restore my
resolv.conf, currently it doesn't. According to a colleague that's also the case for Ubuntu.
Taking a step back, the sane way would be to use the NetworkManager vpnc plugin, but that does not work with this specific case because we use uncool VPN tech which requires the
Enable weak authenticationsetting for vpnc.