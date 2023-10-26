The Orange County District Attorney's Office revealed that portions of its information technology system were breached on Friday, Oct. 20.

Hackers broke into the Orange County District Attorney's office's information technology system last week, the DA's office announced Monday.

The office did not specify whether any information was compromised, but said in a press release that it took "immediate action" to shut down its cybersecurity infrastructure as soon as it learned of the breach Friday.

The breach can take one to two weeks to investigate, an unidentified official told City News Service. No ransomware or virus has been identified at this time, according to the official.