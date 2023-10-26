Microsoft Layoffs, More Shutdowns, and Unionsation Effort Amid Fears of More Mass Layoffs at Microsoft

Microsoft’s global headcount dropped to 215,500 people as of Sept. 30, a decline of more than 16,000 from its peak of 232,000 at the end of the 2022 calendar year — significantly exceeding the 10,000 job cuts announced by the company in January.

GeekWire calculated the new employment number based on Microsoft CFO Amy Hood’s statement on the company’s earnings conference call Tuesday that Microsoft’s headcount was down 7% year-over-year. Although the company didn’t give a new employment count as part of the earnings report, we used historical figures and prior disclosures to arrive at the number.