Very High Demand for Raspberry Pi 5
Tom's Hardware: Impatient Pi Enthusiasts Cross English Channel to Buy Raspberry Pi 5
A German Pi fan traveled all the way to Cambridge, UK today, to grab a Raspberry Pi 5 direct from the firm’s flagship store.
Some people are willing to put in significant effort to get their hands on one of the recently launched Raspberry Pi 5 single board computers (SBCs). A case in point comes via Sad Electronics on Twitter / X, who got out of bed at 4 a.m. in Germany today, crossing land and sea to the UK to get their hands on a slice of fresh Pi.
The Register UK: The Raspberry Pi 5 is now available ... if you pre-ordered
According to Pi supremo Eben Upton, "Priority Boarding" orders are starting to head out this week and are expected to be complete by the end of next. Approved resellers are also due to get their initial stock of 4GB and 8GB Pi 5s, meaning pre-orders should start appearing shortly.
Tom's Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 Scalpers Push Prices Up to 109% Above MSRP
The Raspberry Pi 5 has launched and demand is high. So much that some pre-orders could take until the end of 2023 to reach you. So should we pay the scalper tax?