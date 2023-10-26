PostgreSQL Upselling and Release of pg_timetable v5.6

We’re excited to unveil pg_timetable v5.6, a significant release that takes your PostgreSQL job scheduling to a new level. In this release, we’ve introduced several key enhancements and features that empower you to manage and automate your database tasks precisely and flexibly.

One of the standout features in pg_timetable v5.6 is the addition of the chain delay start functionality. Another game-changing addition is the enhanced chain error handling. From now you can execute any arbitrary SQL command if the chain fails.

We’ve included a range of other improvements and updates to enhance your experience: [...]