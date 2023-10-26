RISC-V Summit, SiFive layoffs, and More

Chip design startup SiFive has laid off around 20% of its staff, or about 130 people, the company said on Tuesday.

SiFive, based in Santa Clara, California, builds chip designs based on an open chip architecture known as RISC-V, and competes against the recently public Arm Holdings. Like Arm, SiFive builds the underlying designs chips are based on, but not the chips themselves.

"As we identify and focus on our greatest opportunities, SiFive is shifting to best meet our customers’ fast-changing requirements by undergoing a strategic refocusing of all our global teams," the company said in a statement.

SiFive has not changed its long-term plans and continues to produce chips that are used in artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer gadgets and low-power devices, SiFive spokesperson David Miller said.