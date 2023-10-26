RISC-V Summit, SiFive layoffs, and More
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical at RISC-V Summit 2023
The RISC-V Summit is a premier annual event that brings together the global RISC-V community – including technical, industry, domain, ecosystem and special interest groups who define the architecture’s specifications. All the experts will meet in Santa Clara, California, to share technology breakthroughs, industry milestones, and case studies, to network and build relationships, and to experience much more. Canonical is proud to sponsor the RISC-V Summit again.
-
SiFive Layoffs: Semiconductor Design Company SiFive Lays Off More Than 100 Employees, Over 20% of WorkForce
Fabless semiconductor company SiFive has reportedly laid off more than 100 employees – over 20 per cent of its workforce. Several verified professionals from the US-based company wrote about their layoffs on professional community platform Blind. “We are getting 6-week severance, that’s it,” wrote one such affected employee.
-
Yahoo News ☛ Chip design startup SiFive lays off 20% of staff
Chip design startup SiFive has laid off around 20% of its staff, or about 130 people, the company said on Tuesday.
SiFive, based in Santa Clara, California, builds chip designs based on an open chip architecture known as RISC-V, and competes against the recently public Arm Holdings. Like Arm, SiFive builds the underlying designs chips are based on, but not the chips themselves.
"As we identify and focus on our greatest opportunities, SiFive is shifting to best meet our customers’ fast-changing requirements by undergoing a strategic refocusing of all our global teams," the company said in a statement.
SiFive has not changed its long-term plans and continues to produce chips that are used in artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer gadgets and low-power devices, SiFive spokesperson David Miller said.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ RISC-V startup SiFive reportedly lets go most of its engineers and executives
Updated with new statement from SiFive SiFive Inc., a well-funded startup that develops RISC-V processors, has reportedly laid off many of its employees and discontinued its core product line. Semiconductor industry journalist Ian Cutress reported the development today, citing people familiar with the matter. SiFive confirmed the high-level details of the report in a statement.
-
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF SNZB-06P Zigbee human presence sensor is based on a 5.8GHz microwave radar
ITEAD has launched a new Zigbee sensor with the SONOFF SNZB-06P designed to detect human presence using a 5.8GHz microwave radar whose main advantage over a traditional PIR motion sensor is the ability to detect stationary persons since this type of sensor can detect breathing.