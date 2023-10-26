Graphics and Kernel: Simon Ser, Mike Blumenkrantz, and More
-
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, October 2023
Hi all, long time no see! It’s been more than two months since the last status update. My excuse for this silence is two-fold: I was on leave for 5 weeks, and then X.Org Developer’s Conference happened. During my time off, I’ve traveled in Korea and Japan. I will be blunt: these last two months have been fantastic! And to be honest, that’s a huge understatement.
After my trip in Asia, I went to a 2-day Valve hackfest in Igalia’s headquarters. I met other Valve contractors there, we discussed about various topics such as color management, variable refresh rate, flicker-free startup, and more.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Preemptive
Your Bug Has Already Been Solved
After yesterday’s post, I’m sure my thousands of readers stampeded to install the latest zink and run their system with it, and I salute you for your hard work in finding all those new ways to crash your systems.
Some of those crashes, however, are not my bugs. They’re system bugs.
-
Ted Unangst ☛ porting linux pledge to go
I like using pledge and unveil in my web apps. Especially unveil offers a nice degree of protection against common web app problems, like the dreaded double dot traversal. For go, I use a simple wrapper which gets pasted into each project.
But what of the unfortunate linux users left out there?
linux pledge
There is a version of pledge ported to linux. Using that, I can make a go module, which should work anywhere. Well, it will work on OpenBSD, mostly work on Linux, and cheerfully pretend to work everywhere else.
-
ZDNet ☛ What Linux kernel maintainers do and why they need your help
Everyone uses Linux, and companies are willing to pay to develop it, but maintaining Linux's code? That's another matter.
-
Adam McCartney ☛ not knowing the /proc file system
I’ve been working quite with files and file systems on Linux recently. Mostly from the vantage point of either a shell or a python script. I wanted to practice coding against the Linux API, so I cracked open my copy of the Linux Programming Interface to see if I could find some useful info. As usual, I found myself on an enjoyable tangent learning about file system and process fundamentals.
I developed a fairly simple goal for a small project over the weekend: pick some essential aspect of Linux file systems and learn a bit about it. Specifically, try to use the Linux API directly or at least understand what parts of the API are being used by whatever script is being used to get the job done.