Graphics and Kernel: Simon Ser, Mike Blumenkrantz, and More

Hi all, long time no see! It’s been more than two months since the last status update. My excuse for this silence is two-fold: I was on leave for 5 weeks, and then X.Org Developer’s Conference happened. During my time off, I’ve traveled in Korea and Japan. I will be blunt: these last two months have been fantastic! And to be honest, that’s a huge understatement.

After my trip in Asia, I went to a 2-day Valve hackfest in Igalia’s headquarters. I met other Valve contractors there, we discussed about various topics such as color management, variable refresh rate, flicker-free startup, and more.