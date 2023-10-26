Applications for GNU/Linux and Openwashing
Linux Links ☛ ruplacer – find and replace text in source files
ruplacer is a command-line tool to find and replace text in source files. This is free and open source software written in Rust.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 18 Best Backup Software For Ubuntu/Linux Desktop
We need a good backup plan to recover from unexpected situations like human errors, Disk failure or RAID, and corruption of file systems. The following Free Open Source Backup Software for Ubuntu/Linux, which we will discuss, is very helpful to avoid these situations.
Medevel ☛ 19 Open-source Free FTP Servers
An FTP server, also known as a File Transfer Protocol server, is a software application that allows for the transfer of files over a network. It provides a way for users to upload, download, and manage files on a remote server.
Announcing Agama 5
We are aware that the time between Agama releases is usually too long. Recently, we committed to increase the frequency, although it means having smaller releases. You know, “release early, release often”.
Agama 5 includes some changes we have been working on for some time, like a translated web interface or a software patterns selector. Additionally, it introduces a change in the storage area to not reuse pre-existing swap partitions. And last but not least, now you can boot Agama Live via PXE.
Venture Beat ☛ HumanSignal launches Adala open source framework for autonomous data labeling agents
HumanSignal, the firm behind the widely used open source Label Studio for data labeling, is growing its efforts today with the launch of the Adala open source framework for autonomous data labeling agents.