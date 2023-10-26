GNOME 45.1 Improves Flatpak Permission Checks, Adds Support for More CPUs
GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.
GNOME Control Center (Settings) has been updated as well in GNOME 45.1 with support for more types of processors in the About page, as well as the ability to close the Cursor Size dialog on the Accessibility page and the Shortcuts dialog on the Keyboard page using the Esc key.