Android Leftovers
-
Telegram blocks Hamas channels on Android in violation of policy related to terrorism
-
'World's fastest Android' phone uncovered and it's not a Samsung Galaxy - Mirror Online
-
Google's Pixel Tablet might borrow these cool Nest Hub Max features | Android Central
-
Google Will Clamp Down On AI Content In Android Apps With New Moderation Policy
-
Time Flies: Android Turns 15!
-
Android's built-in smart home controls now work with Home Assistant
Update (by Roy)
Two more stories:
-
Nokia X10 long-term usage report - early demise approaching
Two years in, here we are. This be a long-term review of the Nokia X10 smartphone, with results after two years of extensive use, including damage to case buttons and rapidly draining battery, general value for money, system upgrades and patching, software usability, network connectivity, camera and audio quality, performance, battery life before the recent symptoms, various niggles, other observations, and more. Take a look.
[...]
Ah, it's that time of the year again. A smartphone purchase time. Why? Because my current device is showing signs of impending doom. Let me elaborate. In 2021, I got meself a Nokia X10. I deliberately chose a cheaper phone for my secondary needs, like travel, work, testing, stuff like that. And it served me reasonably well until just a few weeks back when it started exhibiting problematic behavior.
-
Aspera releases R10 smartphone for use in 'tough' environments
Budget smartphone vendor Aspera Mobile has released its latest rugged smartphone, the R10, which boasts much better specs than the previous model, the R9, which was released three years ago.
The R10 retails for $299, just $20 more than its predecessor.