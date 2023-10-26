Ubuntu: Kernel, Doctor Who, Ubuntu Studio and Buzzwords Day
Ubuntu LTS kernels will get one decade of fixes … still • The Register
Ubuntu Mentioned in Official Doctor Who Spin-Off Series
What do transdimensional time and space machines, sonic screwdrivers, and the Linux-based Ubuntu operating system have in common? They’re all used in the Doctor Who universe! Ubuntu is no stranger to the worlds of Doctor Who. The lab of enigmatic character Joshua Naismith is full of computers controlling his ‘immortality gate’ in the final episodes of the 10th Doctor’s run (which aired back in 2009). Sleepy computers display the (then default) Ubuntu logo screensaver.
Ubuntu Studio: Community Updates October 2023
In consideration of some ongoing issues, we thought we’d give some insight into a few things going on right now.
Ubuntu Blog: AI Day in Latin America: Meet us in São Paulo
The Canonical AI Roadshow is heading to Latin America. We will stop in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to host an event focusing on artificial intelligence. We’ll be discussing machine learning operations (MLOps), large language models (LLMs) and open source among other hot topics.