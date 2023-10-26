TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2023



The world of PC gaming often seems like a relentless race for the highest specs, typically led by Intel's high-end processors such as the Core i9-13900HX, boasting extreme multicore performance. However, the reality is, not every gamer needs (or can afford) such power. Enter the new TUXEDO Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16, equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience.

At the core of these gaming laptops is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. Despite appearing underpowered with “only” 8 cores and 16 threads compared to its Intel counterparts, this chip, made with a modern 4nm process, showcases energy efficiency. It delivers performance nearly parallel to the more power-hungry Intel Core i7-13700H, positioning it as a wise pick for upper mid-range gaming. The shift to the Zen 4 architecture yields about 13 percent and 17 percent better single-core and multicore performance respectively, compared to its predecessors.

