TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops
The world of PC gaming often seems like a relentless race for the highest specs, typically led by Intel's high-end processors such as the Core i9-13900HX, boasting extreme multicore performance. However, the reality is, not every gamer needs (or can afford) such power. Enter the new TUXEDO Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16, equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience.
At the core of these gaming laptops is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. Despite appearing underpowered with “only” 8 cores and 16 threads compared to its Intel counterparts, this chip, made with a modern 4nm process, showcases energy efficiency. It delivers performance nearly parallel to the more power-hungry Intel Core i7-13700H, positioning it as a wise pick for upper mid-range gaming. The shift to the Zen 4 architecture yields about 13 percent and 17 percent better single-core and multicore performance respectively, compared to its predecessors.