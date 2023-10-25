Security Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical reaffirms 10 year LTS of Linux kernel and Ubuntu
This post was written by Cindy Goldberg – VP of Silicon Alliances, Brett Grandbois – Ubuntu Kernel Engineering Director and Edoardo Barbieri – Real-time Kernel Product Manager at Canonical. At the 2023 Open Source Summit Europe,
Silicon Angle ☛ Potential OAuth lapses could have led to significant data breaches, warns Salt Labs
A new report released today by application programming interface security startup Salt Security Inc. warns of significant vulnerabilities in several major online platforms’ social sign-in and Open Authentication mechanisms. If exploited, the vulnerabilities could have led to massive data breaches, including credential leaks and full account takeovers.
Bruce Schneier ☛ EPA Won’t Force Water Utilities to Audit Their Cybersecurity
The industry pushed back:
Despite the EPA’s willingness to provide training and technical support to help states and public water system organizations implement cybersecurity surveys, the move garnered opposition from both GOP state attorneys and trade groups.
Republican state attorneys that were against the new proposed policies said that the call for new inspections could overwhelm state regulators. [...]
Security Week ☛ Casio Says Personal Information Accessed in Web Application Server Hack
Hackers access the personal information of Casio customers after compromising the server for an education web application.
Security Week ☛ University of Michigan Says Personal Information Stolen in August Data Breach [Ed: Microsoft TCO]
The personal information of students, applicants, alumni, and employees compromised in University of Michigan data breach.
Security Week ☛ Number of Cisco Devices Hacked via Zero-Day Remains High as Attackers Update Implant
The number of Cisco devices hacked via recent zero-days remains high, but the attackers have updated their implant.
Security Week ☛ China Crackdown on Cyber Scams in Southeast Asia Nets Thousands but Leaves Networks Intact
Chinese authorities have netted thousands of people in a crackdown on cyber scams, but the criminal networks remain intact.