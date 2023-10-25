WordPress 6.4 RC2 and WordPress.com parent Automattic acquires all-in-one messaging app Texts.com for $50M
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2023
WordPress 6.4 RC2 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's new and how you can help.
Automattic Inc., the parent company of the blogging platform WordPress.com, is making a foray in a new direction with the acquisition of all-in-one messaging app Texts.com, which the company is buying for $50 million.