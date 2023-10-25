today's howtos
Network World ☛ Numeric operations on Linux
Linux systems provide numerous ways to work with numbers on the command line – from doing calculations to using commands that generate a range of numbers. This post details some of the more helpful commands and how they work.
It's FOSS ☛ Install, Configure and Use Remmina on Ubuntu
Here's how to use Remmina on Ubuntu to connect to Linux or Windows remote systems.
FOSSLinux ☛ Executing Python scripts in Linux command line
Running Python scripts directly from the Linux terminal is a foundational skill for developers. Our beginner-centric guide simplifies the process, making it easy to get started with Python programming in a Linux environment.
FOSSLinux ☛ Running JavaScript in the Linux Terminal
Running JavaScript in the Linux terminal offers developers flexibility and power. This concise guide unveils the steps to seamlessly execute, test, and debug your JS scripts from the command line.
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 10 essential branch command usages in Linux
The 'branch' command, commonly associated with Git in the Linux environment, is crucial for handling codebases. This guide will walk you through the top 10 usages, enabling you to better manage and navigate your repositories.
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 10 uses of the ‘time’ command in Linux
The 'time' command in Linux provides invaluable insights into the duration and resource utilization of processes. Explore our top 10 uses to enhance your workflow and gain a deeper understanding of your system's performance.
Linux Links ☛ 10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Script Writing Tools
Script writing is the art and craft of writing scripts for the general public. The script can take the form of musicals, plays, novels, films, television programmes, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable Automatic Updates on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable automatic updates on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Ubuntu, a popular Linux distribution, keeps your system secure and up-to-date by automatically managing updates. While this is undoubtedly a valuable feature, some users may have reasons for wanting to disable automatic updates.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WoeUSB on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WoeUSB on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, If you are a Fedora 38 user seeking to create bootable Windows USB drives from Windows ISO files, WoeUSB is the tool you need.
ID Root ☛ How To Securing Nginx on Manjaro with Let’s Encrypt SSL
In this tutorial, we will show you how to securing Nginx on Manjaro with Let’s Encrypt SSL. In the digital age, web security is paramount. Your web server may be running the powerful Nginx on Manjaro Linux, but without proper security measures, your website is vulnerable to a host of threats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on Fedora 38. When it comes to text editing on Linux systems, the choices are abundant. Among the plethora of text editors, Nano stands out as a lightweight, user-friendly, and highly efficient option.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angular on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angular on Debian 12. Angular, the powerful web application framework maintained by Google, has become the cornerstone of modern web development. Coupled with Node.js, a JavaScript runtime for server-side applications, it opens the door to creating dynamic web applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Add a New User to Sudoers on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Managing administrative privileges is crucial when working with Debian systems. This guide will detail how to add a new user to sudoers on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster. By doing so, you grant them the capability to execute commands with superuser rights.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Backports on Debian Linux 12, 11 or 10
Debian’s reputation for stability is unparalleled in the Linux community. Yet, as releases mature, users often find the packages lagging regarding features or non-critical updates. Debian offers a solution to bridge this gap: the backports and experimental repositories.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FreeOffice on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In the options of office suites tailored for Debian systems, FreeOffice emerges as a top contender. This suite, renowned for its comprehensive features and user-centric design, offers Debian users a seamless experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python PIP3 or PIP2 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Python PIP, an acronym for “PIP Installs Packages,” stands as an indispensable tool for Python developers. As Python’s primary package manager, PIP facilitates installing and managing Python software packages, enhancing the language’s capabilities beyond its standard library.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Arduino on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For those delving into hardware prototyping and electronics, the Arduino IDE (Integrated Development Environment) emerges as an indispensable tool. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a maker, or a seasoned developer, the open-source platform of Arduino IDE simplifies the process of programming Arduino boards.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Elasticsearch 8 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Elasticsearch 8, with its advanced capabilities and enhancements, has emerged as a pivotal tool in data search and analysis. For those keen on leveraging its power on Debian systems, this guide will detail how to install Elasticsearch 8 on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Element Desktop on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In the realm of secure messaging platforms, Element Desktop stands out as a top-tier choice for those prioritizing privacy and customization. The prospect of integrating Element Desktop becomes even more compelling for users of Debian-based systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install uGet on Debian 12, 11 or 10
uGet stands out for its simplicity and efficiency in download managers. For those keen on optimizing their download speeds without the overhead of cumbersome software, uGet is an ideal choice. This guide will detail how to install uGet on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Glances on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Glances stands out for its real-time capabilities and user-centric features in the realm of system monitoring tools. For those utilizing Debian systems, the ability to install Glances on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster can significantly enhance system oversight.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Discord on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Discord has emerged as a versatile platform catering to a diverse user base in the ever-evolving digital communication landscape. Whether you’re a gamer, educator, professional, or just someone looking for a reliable chat application, Discord has features tailored for you.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firewalld on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For those using Debian and searching for a robust firewall solution, understanding how to install Firewalld on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster is essential.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SELinux on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In system security, SELinux (Security Enhanced Linux) is a formidable guardian for Linux systems. For those looking to bolster their Debian system’s defenses, this guide will detail how to install SELinux on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linuxiac ☛ How To Protect SSH with Fail2Ban: A Beginner’s Guide
Dive into our beginner's guide on securing SSH with Fail2Ban to safeguard your server from unauthorized access and brute-force attacks.
Hans de Goede: Fix Fedora IPU6 not working on Dell laptops with kernel 6.5
There is an issue with the rpmfusion packaged IPU6 camera stack for Fedora is not working on many Dell laptop models after upgrading the kernel to a 6.5.y kernel.This is caused by a new mainline ov0a10 sensor driver which takes precedence over the akmod ov0a10 driver but lacks VSC integration.
Net2 ☛ How to install Python on Ubuntu 22.04
Python, a programming language that enjoys immense popularity worldwide, is versatile and can be used to develop a wide range of applications, from simple scripts to intricate machine-learning algorithms. Its syntax is simple and easy to learn, making it a preferred choice for both beginners and seasoned developers.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Gitlab on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Gitlab on Ubuntu 22.04.
Gitlab is a DevOPS platform that allows you to work and collaborate with your team on your projects. Gitlab is just like Github, it is a code repository that you can use to host your code
Own HowTo ☛ What is basher, and how to install it on Debian 12
Basher is an open source package manager that allows you manage bash packages on your system.
Basher is like apt package manager, the difference is that apt allows you to manage deb packages, while basher can manage only bash scripts.
It also has a package directory where users can submit
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will cover how to install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21 step- by-step.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Mount a Drive in Linux
Mounting a filesystem from a drive is one of the most common tasks that you will do as you use your Linux system. It allows you to access foreign devices inside your machine and manipulate the data inside them. This article will show you how to mount a drive in your Linux system as well as access files inside disks with different internal filesystems.
Real Linux User ☛ How to easily create backups in Linux with Pika Backup
Making backups of both your system files and your personal files is extremely important.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ qBittorrent 4.6.0 Released with I2P Support & UI Editing (Ubuntu PPA)
qBittorrent, the popular Qt-based BitTorrent client, released version 4.6.0 this Sunday! The new release introduced experimental support for I2P, a peer to peer fully encrypted private network layer, allowing to transfer data in a more secure way. The ‘Preferences’ dialog now have “Customize UI Theme” button in the behavior tab.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 [Step by Step Guide]
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows Ubuntu Desktop users how to upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 from either Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 23.04. Ubuntu 23.10, code-name, Mantic Minotaur, was released a week ago. It features Kernel 6.5, GNOME 45, new App Center, and has official support until July, 2024.