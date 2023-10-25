Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi News, SiFive Layoffs
Raspberry Pi ☛ The inside story on the new Raspberry Pi 5
The next iteration in the world-conquering Raspberry Pi line-up is here. HackSpace magazine caught up with Eben Upton (co-founder of Raspberry Pi and CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd), and James Adams (CTO and principal hardware architect at Raspberry Pi, and designer of six of the seven flagship Raspberry Pi boards).
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Robot Doly Rolls into Kickstarter
Because the project is open source, you’ve got a great deal of flexibility when it comes to every aspect of its design. You can use any board which follows the Compute Module form factor but Erenler recommends the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The amount of RAM and storage you have will determine the complexity of what you can do with Doly.
Semiconductor Firm SiFive, on Sidelines of AI Chip Boom, Lays Off 130 Workers — The Information
SiFive, a semiconductor startup that counted Google as a user of its products, has laid off 20% of its staff, or about 130 people, a company spokesperson confirmed.