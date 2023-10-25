Web Browser News
-
Ruben Schade ☛ No, you wanted spaces in your URL!
It’s 2023, and we have mobile software that sees a string of characters prefaced with http, and thinks by golly, gee whiz, I’ll bet they wanted spaces in that!
-
International Business Times ☛ Microsoft Edge Now Requires A Poll Before Letting You Install Google Chrome
This is Microsoft's latest attempt to stop users from replacing its Edge browser with Google Chrome. In line with this, the company rolled out a Windows update in May that made it harder to set Chrome as your default browser.
-
Windows Central ☛ Edge begs for answers: Microsoft polling users who download Chrome
Microsoft Edge now shows a survey when you try to download Google Chrome.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Island nabs another $100M for its secure enterprise browser [Ed: It's a paradox; "Chromium-based browser" and secure are not compatible notions]
Island Technology Inc., a startup with a Chromium-based browser built for the enterprise market, today announced that it has raised $100 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation. Prysm Capital led the Series C round. Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Canapi Ventures and a number of other institutional investors participated as well.