Games: Heads Will Roll: Reforged, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1, and More
Hardcore survival RPG 'Heads Will Roll: Reforged' out now
If you're after a choice-based hardcore survival RPG, Heads Will Roll: Reforged looks like an interesting option that launched this month with Native Linux support. Note: developer sent a key to our Steam Curator.
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 is quite broken on Steam Deck / Linux
Were you hoping to play through the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 that just launched on Steam? Well, currently you won't be able to on Steam Deck and desktop Linux as it's quite broken.
Steam Deck gets a fix for a startup bug, plus more Steam Input upgrades for all
Valve released another update to the Steam Deck, the desktop Steam client and SteamVR. Here's a run over what's changed for you including a needed startup fix for Steam Deck.
Death of a Wish is an upcoming vicious action-RPG with wild visuals
Some readers might remember Lucah: Born of a Dream, a hack and slash with a very different visual style and now the developer is following it up with Death of a Wish releasing late 2024.
Slay the Princess, or don't - you probably shouldn't but you can play it now
Slay the Princess from Black Tabby Games is an impressive and engrossing horror novel, from the same team behind Scarlet Hollow and it's available now. If you like choice-driven novel games with some light RPG elements, then this is probably exactly what you should go and play through.
SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 granted Steam Deck Playable status
A cartoony bomb filled maze game with a single-player story-mode and explosive multiplayer battles, Super Bomberman R 2 has now been given a Steam Deck Playable rating.