Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

pgAdmin 4 v7.8 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 21 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.

GUI representation of the system's activity using the 'system_stats' extension.

This feature is used to see the GUI representation of the system's activity using the 'system_stats' extension. Added a new tab 'System Statistics' under the Dashboard tab. This new tab contains the details about CPU, Memory, and Storage.

