pgAdmin 4 v7.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 21 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
GUI representation of the system's activity using the 'system_stats' extension.
This feature is used to see the GUI representation of the system's activity using the 'system_stats' extension. Added a new tab 'System Statistics' under the Dashboard tab. This new tab contains the details about CPU, Memory, and Storage.