Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Calamares & Arch (Derivatives)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



Calamares is an independent Linux installer – the thing that gets a distro from an ISO image onto a computer’s hard disk. Calamares is packaged by some distro’s that don’t use it themselves, for use by remixes – for instance, Fedora and openSUSE. It is used by dozens of distro’s, from all the major distro families. Some are Arch derivatives, which are a unique bunch because they often use the Calamares development branch (called calamares) directly. Arch derivatives are also dependent on upstream packaging choices for things like KDE Frameworks and Boost. This makes Arch derivatives a perilous bunch to support.

