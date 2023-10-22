Calamares & Arch (Derivatives)
Calamares is an independent Linux installer – the thing that gets a distro from an ISO image onto a computer’s hard disk. Calamares is packaged by some distro’s that don’t use it themselves, for use by remixes – for instance, Fedora and openSUSE. It is used by dozens of distro’s, from all the major distro families. Some are Arch derivatives, which are a unique bunch because they often use the Calamares development branch (called calamares) directly. Arch derivatives are also dependent on upstream packaging choices for things like KDE Frameworks and Boost. This makes Arch derivatives a perilous bunch to support.