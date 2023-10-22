About fifteen years ago, while debugging a database probem, I was horrified to discover that we had two root users - one with the password I had been using and one without a password. Nooo!

So, I wrote a simple maintenance script that searched for and deleted any user in our database without a password. I even made it part of our puppet recipe - since the database server was in use by users and I didn’t want anyone using SQL statements to change their password to an empty value.

Then I forgot about it.