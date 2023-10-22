Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
-
Diziet ☛ Ian Jackson: DigiSpark (ATTiny85) - Arduino, C, Rust, build systems
Recently I completed a small project, including an embedded microcontroller. For me, using the popular Arduino IDE, and C, was a mistake. The experience with Rust was better, but still very exciting, and not in a good way.
-
Arduino ☛ Brew virtual potions by mixing ingredients in this interactive cauldron
The large, bubbling cauldron is a classic mainstay in our Halloween decorations as it evokes imagery of devious witches and their mysterious concoctions.
-
Phoronix ☛ Milk-V Oasis Sounds Like An Interesting RISC-V Board With 16 Cores, Up To 64GB LPDDR5
In addition to working on the likes of the Milk-V Duo and high-end Pioneer board, Milk-V has now announced the "Oasis" as a forthcoming mini-ITX RISC-V board that will feature 16 cores and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 system memory...
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Overclock A Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi 5 has the fastest stock speed of any Raspberry Pi, but with just a few extra commands we can push the CPU and GPU even further!
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LicheeConsole4A compact laptop with RISC-V can now be preordered
The LicheeConsole4A is a small laptop from the Lichee Pi 4A lineup built with a Lichee Pi 4A RISC-V processor and equipped with 16GB memory. This device comes with multiple storage options and wireless connectivity support.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MusicPi audio expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico
SB Components has launched a low cost and high quality audio expansion board compatible with the open-source Raspberry Pi Pico. The device provides multiple audio outputs, a small display and a microSD card for convenient storage.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Large Acorn Haul
Today I received a large haul of Acorn related machines and parts. With it comes a story and a quite rare machine. The Story In the background, I’m slowly working on my RiscPCs and other Acorn gear.