Prose linting with Vale and Flycheck in Emacs on FreeBSD

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



Vale prose linting

Vale is a prose linting tool that runs on your local system. Because Vale is build in Go, it can run on most operating systems.

Vale works with so-called "style guides". Several style guides are available, f.e., from Microsoft, Google, RedHat, and

See vale.sh/hub/

Prose linting org mode files in Emacs on FreeBSD

Emacs can be set up for prose linting of org-mode files with Flycheck.

Read on