today's howtos
-
Medium ☛ How To Install LM Studio on Linux?
Highlights: Large Language Models (LLMs) right from your Linux desktop or laptop and NO internet required!
-
How to Show Mac Games Only on Steam [Ed: A reminder that for games GNU/Linux is ahead of Apple, both in userbase (for Steam at least) and titles]
You can change the setting to include Windows and Linux at any time if you wish to reverse this, and see Mac, Windows, and Linux games in Steam again.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nethogs on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nethogs on Fedora 38. Nethogs, short for Network Hog, is an uncomplicated yet highly effective utility crafted for monitoring network bandwidth on Linux systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snort on Debian 12. In today’s interconnected world, network security is of paramount importance. Cyber threats continue to evolve, and having a robust intrusion detection system in place is crucial for safeguarding your network.
-
ID Root ☛ Comprehensive Guide to Ubuntu Recovery Mode
Ubuntu is a popular and user-friendly Linux distribution, but even the best systems can encounter issues that require some troubleshooting. When you find yourself facing a non-booting system, a forgotten password, or other critical problems, Ubuntu Recovery Mode becomes your lifeline.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Mattermost Desktop app on Ubuntu
Mattermost a slack alternative, is an open source chat collaboration tool that allows you to work in a environment that you have full control over.
Mattermost will boost your productivity, and most importantly it will also help you collaborating with your coworkers easily with no hassle.
-
How to Install Geany IDE on Linux (with Dark Theme)
Geany is a lightweight yet powerful IDE for programming languages like Python, C/C++, Java, and 50+ more, offering useful features that make it a viable replacement for Notepad++ on Linux.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to install Perl in Fedora Linux
I am migrating an old Perl project from an unsupported OS to Fedora Linux 38. However, I discovered that Perl is not installed by default, while Python 3 is. This seems ridiculous. Anyway, here is how to install Perl in Fedora Linux including latest version of mod_perl with Apache (HTTPD) and get on with your life.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Linux essentials: Your cheat sheet for [directory] permissions
Linux folder permissions are fundamental for system security and organization. Our concise cheat sheet offers an at-a-glance guide to efficiently navigate and apply the right permissions.
-
Aigars Mahinovs ☛ Aigars Mahinovs: Figuring out finances part 3
So now that I have something that looks very much like a budgeting setup going, I am going to .. delete it! Why? Well, at the end of the last part of this, the Firefly III instance was running on a tiny Debian server in a Docker container right next to another Docker container that is running the main user of this server - a Home Assistant instance that has been managing my home for several years already. So why change that?
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ NVMe SSD boot with the Raspberry Pi 5
In my video about the brand new Raspberry Pi 5, I mentioned the new external PCIe port makes it possible to boot the standard Pi 5 model B directly off NVMe storage—an option which is much faster and more reliable than standard microSD storage (even with industrial-rated cards!).
-
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Brother MFC-J4440DW Printer
I just had to setup a Brother MFC-J4440DW for a relative. They were replacing an old HP laser printer that mysteriously stopped printing as dark as it should, I don’t know whether the HP printer had worn out or if the HP firmware decided to hobble it to make them buy a new printer. In either case HP is well known for shady behaviour with their printer firmware and should be avoided.
The new Brother printer has problems when using wifi and auto DNS. I don’t know how much of that was due to the printer itself and how much was due to the wifi AP provided by Foxtel. Anyway it works better with Ethernet and a fixed address (the wifi AP didn’t allow me to set a fixed address). I think the main thing was configuring CUPS to connect via the IP address and not use Avahi etc.