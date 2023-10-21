Ubuntu on Laptops and Proprietary Software

We are excited to announce a significant upgrade to our Ubuntu on Amazon WorkSpaces offering. From today, Ubuntu WorkSpaces now support GPU-based Graphics.g4dn and GraphicsPro.g4dn bundles, unlocking new opportunities for creativity and innovation on Amazon WorkSpaces.

Since the launch of Ubuntu on Amazon WorkSpaces in September 2022, we’ve been committed to providing customers with the flexibility and tools they need to excel across a variety of use-cases and industries. This update underscores our commitment to continually enhance our offering and meet the evolving needs of Ubuntu users.