Kernel Build and Mesa Graphics
-
Kernel 5.15.135 source SFS fixed
Forum members don570 and Caramel have discussed this on the forum:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=101459#p101459
Yes, the script that creates the source SFS had not been updated to usr-merge.
Fixed script and recreated SFS, now named 'kernel_5.15.135-20231020_src.sfs'.
-
AMD RDNA 3 Refresh Code Unearthed in Linux Mesa 23.3 Graphics Driver
Linux Mesa 23.3 graphics driver code hints at support for new GPUs from AMD, but we aren't sure if it will be for new discrete GPUs or APUs.