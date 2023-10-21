Programming Leftovers
Stéphane Cerveau: Introducing GstPipelineStudio 0.3.4
GstPipelineStudio
As it’s not always convenient to use the powerful command line based,
gst-launchtool and also manage all the debug possibilities on all the platforms supported by GStreamer, I started this personal project in 2021 to facilitate the adoption to the GStreamer framework and help newbies as confirmed engineers enjoy the power of it.
James Bennett ☛ Bullets of vaguely silvery hue
If “The Mythical Man-Month” — or at least the popular distillation of it into a single pithy saying — is the most famous thing the late Fred Brooks ever wrote, then “No Silver Bullet”, the essay quoted above, must surely be the most infamous, or perhaps the most-argued-about, even in the pre-Web era, since Brooks felt the need to write a followup (“‘No Silver Bullet’ Refired”) further explaining his points, and engaging with and arguing back against critics, before the decade of his initial prediction had even fully run out.
Which is a shame, because I think “No Silver Bullet” may have been the best thing Brooks ever wrote.
So I’d like to spend some time today laying out my own thoughts on “No Silver Bullet”, and exploring some things that — even if they might not be true silver bullets in the Brooks-ian sense — are silvery enough to be worth bringing up and talking about.
Medevel ☛ How to Become a Software Developer - Even if You Don't Know How to Code
So, you want to become a software developer but don't know where to start?
Cloudbooklet ☛ Node.js 21: What’s New and Why You Should Upgrade
Node.js 21 is the latest version of the JavaScript runtime environment that offers new features and improvements for web development.
C
Linux Hint ☛ Kill() Function in C Language
Tutorial on how to use the kill() function to send a signal to one or more processes, how it works, its arguments, the data type used, and the method called.
Linux Hint ☛ What Are System Calls and What Are They For
Comprehensive tutorial on what system calls are, what they are used for, and what makes them different from the other functions in the standard C libraries.
Linux Hint ☛ Sleep() Function in C Language
Tutorial on how to use the sleep() function to create delays in real time, how to delay the execution of a program, and the effects of signals on this function.
Linux Hint ☛ MIN() Macro in C Language
Practical guide on how to use the macro MIN() to find the minimum value of two variables, how it works, and the expression and formula that this macro applies.
Linux Hint ☛ Poll() Function in C Language
Guide on how to use the poll() function to query or wait for a file to become available in order to perform a specific action using its syntax and structures.
Linux Hint ☛ Getpid() Function in C Language
Guide on how to use the getpid() function to retrieve the identifier of the process that calls the function by looking at its syntax and explain how it works.
Linux Hint ☛ POSIX Shared Memory in C Language
Practical guide on how to allocate and use the shared memory with POSIX system calls and how to create the necessary variables to use in their input arguments.
Python
How to Run a Python Script on a PHP/HTML File
In this article, you will learn how to run a Python script on a PHP (or even a plain HTML) file using two different methods, along with practical examples
Rust
Niko Matsakis: Idea: "Using Rust", a living document
A few years back, the Async Wg tried something new. We collaboratively authored an Async Vision Doc. The doc began by writing “status quo” stories, written as narratives from our cast of characters, that described how people were experiencing Async Rust at that time and then went on to plan a “shiny future”. This was a great experience. My impression was that authoring the “status quo” stories in particular was really helpful. Discussions at EuroRust recently got me wondering: can we adapt the “status quo” stories to something bigger? What if we could author a living document on the Rust user experience? One that captures what people are trying to do with Rust, where it is working really well for them, and where it could use improvement. I love this idea, and the more I thought about it, the more I saw opportunities to use it to improve other processes, such as planning, public communication, and RFCs. But I’m getting ahead of myself! Let’s dive in.
R
Rlang ☛ Creating Pareto Charts in R with the qcc Package
A Pareto chart is a type of bar chart that shows the frequency of different categories in a dataset, ordered by frequency from highest to lowest.
Rlang ☛ 3 (actually 4) neat R functions
Time for me to throw away my sticky note after sharing what I wrote on it!
Rlang ☛ rOpenSci News Digest, October 2023
Dear rOpenSci friends, it’s time for our monthly news roundup!
Rlang ☛ Highlights from Shiny in Production (2023)
Following on from the success of Shiny in Production 2022, last week we were delighted to host the conference for the second time.
