GNU/Linux is Only Growing
THE sister site has just noted Apple's and Microsoft's struggling moments. They're simply not growing, but the debt is growing (Microsoft is about 80 billion dollars in debt and Apple is about 110 billion dollars in debt).
Meanwhile, as we routinely show here, GNU/Linux is growing. Latest we've focused on ASEAN [1, 2] while also checking further up north in Taiwan and China, not just ASEAN members that are formerly French colonies (south of China). All of them show gains for GNU/Linux, except a few.
It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise. █