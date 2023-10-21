The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

GNU/Linux is Only Growing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2023



THE sister site has just noted Apple's and Microsoft's struggling moments. They're simply not growing, but the debt is growing (Microsoft is about 80 billion dollars in debt and Apple is about 110 billion dollars in debt).

Meanwhile, as we routinely show here, GNU/Linux is growing. Latest we've focused on ASEAN [1, 2] while also checking further up north in Taiwan and China, not just ASEAN members that are formerly French colonies (south of China). All of them show gains for GNU/Linux, except a few.

It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise. █