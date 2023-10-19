Peter Solymos of the Edmonton R User Group (Yegrug) recently spoke to the R Consortium about the growing acceptance of R in the industry in Edmonton. He also discussed his professional journey with R and the challenges of organizing an R User Group in the post-pandemic era. Peter actively contributes to the R community through his work as an open source package developer. He also maintains a blog about hosting data apps, aiming to provide all the required information in one place.