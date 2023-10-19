Programming Leftovers
Daniel Lemire ☛ For processing strings, streams in C++ can be slow
The C++ library has long been organized around stream classes, at least when it comes to reading and parsing strings. But streams can be surprisingly slow. For example, if you want to parse numbers, then this C++ routine is close to being the worst possible choice for performance: [...]
Rlang ☛ Giving Back to the R Community in Edmonton, Alberta, through Open Source Package Development and Educational Blogs
Peter Solymos of the Edmonton R User Group (Yegrug) recently spoke to the R Consortium about the growing acceptance of R in the industry in Edmonton. He also discussed his professional journey with R and the challenges of organizing an R User Group in the post-pandemic era. Peter actively contributes to the R community through his work as an open source package developer. He also maintains a blog about hosting data apps, aiming to provide all the required information in one place.
Terence Eden ☛ Find the URl causing your WordPress Error
Many times when you work on problems, you don't encounter complicated bugs. You encounter the stupidest possible bugs you could ever imagine. This is one of those bugs.
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ A Java Geek weekly, Issue 2