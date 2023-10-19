Games: 10 Best GNU/Linux Gaming Distributions, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, and More
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Best Linux Gaming Distributions That You Should Give a Try
For a long time, Windows has been the preferred platform for gaming, and this is largely due to its affordability, flexibility, perfect driver support, and native support for a wide range of games. Linux isn’t traditionally considered a perfect choice for gaming and most users would prefer Windows.
However, over time, major updates including improved support for NVIDIA and AMD drivers and other optimizations have changed the perception of the community with regard to its gaming capability.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 adds offline support for Steam Deck
Activision have released an update for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Steam. Patch 1.1 is for Steam Deck players so here's what's changed.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers is now in Early Access
After pushing out some great games like Star Traders: Frontiers and Templar Battleforce, Trese Brothers have really turned up the production values for Cyber Knights: Flashpoint that could end up being the next big turn-based tactics game. Note: key provided by TriplePoint.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Moonlight and Sunshine game and desktop streaming updates out now
Moonlight and Sunshine are projects that allow you to stream your entire PC over your network, useful if Steam Remote Play doesn't work well and as an alternative to NVIDIA GameStream. Both projects recently had major upgrades.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steering wheel manager Oversteer v0.8.0 adds new hardware support
Got a steering wheel and want to manage it on Linux for all your racing and trucking games? Oversteer is what you need and a new release went out recently. This software helps you change the wheel rotation range, change the emulation modes, change force feedback gain, gives you configuration profiles and much more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mudborne is an upcoming laid-back nature sim about breeding & collecting Frogs
You've seen APICO where you collect and breed Bees but what about Frogs? Well that's exactly what Mudborne from the same developer will have.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Run and gun action game Schizollama now up on Kickstarter with a demo
Schizollama is the next game coming from Nicola Piovesan / Chaosmonger Studio after ENCODYA, Clunky Hero, Three Minutes To Eight, and Soul Tolerance. It's a crazy run and gun action game inspired by games like Broforce and Metal Slug.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the free sci-fi adventure Shrouded Space
Shrouded Space was developed for a Game Jam and it's really impressive, and the developer just released an update to it that also includes a Native Linux version.