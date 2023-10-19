Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
The soul of open source [Ed: The soul of open source is not at Canonical. It abandoned it over a decade ago. Canonical now pretends to be "community" and "open-source" with a dash. Reality: it's ally of proprietary software companies, including Microsoft.]
Torbutton has retired
Once upon a time, the Tor Browser Bundle was an actual bundle. It included Firefox, the Tor daemon, and Torbutton, the extension to turn on and off the Tor mode in the browser.
This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.
An excellent Experience Raspberry Pi 5 event in Australia
Perhaps the furthest afield so far — if you’re counting the miles from Pi Towers in Cambridge, UK — happened in Melbourne, Australia. Organiser Trevor Warren got in touch to let us know how his Experience Raspberry Pi 5 event went down under.
Register to be part of LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community
We were delighted to see several people email us preemptively and ask where they could register to attend LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community. Since we're as excited about the next edition of LibrePlanet as you are, we're opening registration today.