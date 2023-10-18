Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present
THE new site (news.tuxmachines.org) was created in late summer of 2022. It has since then become almost bug-free and it's a breeze to work with every day. Looking at last week's traffic in the new site we have:
6 days ago: 202617 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
7 days ago: 214152 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
9 days ago: 188092 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
10 days ago: 219192 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
11 days ago: 229019 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
12 days ago: 254737 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
13 days ago: 253543 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
14 days ago: 238314 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org
But the 18+ years leading up to a transition to the new site still carry forward extensive archives, which altogether receive more traffic than the above:
6 days ago: 256168 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
7 days ago: 282027 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
8 days ago: 213008 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
9 days ago: 291366 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
10 days ago: 329468 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
11 days ago: 309170 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
12 days ago: 307109 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
13 days ago: 305887 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
14 days ago: 312106 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org
All in all it's almost consistently half a million or more requests per day.
This serves to show how important our old pages still are. People still use them. █