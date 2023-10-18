Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



THE new site (news.tuxmachines.org) was created in late summer of 2022. It has since then become almost bug-free and it's a breeze to work with every day. Looking at last week's traffic in the new site we have:

6 days ago: 202617 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

7 days ago: 214152 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

9 days ago: 188092 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

10 days ago: 219192 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

11 days ago: 229019 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

12 days ago: 254737 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

13 days ago: 253543 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

14 days ago: 238314 requests on new (news) tuxmachines.org

But the 18+ years leading up to a transition to the new site still carry forward extensive archives, which altogether receive more traffic than the above:

6 days ago: 256168 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

7 days ago: 282027 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

8 days ago: 213008 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

9 days ago: 291366 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

10 days ago: 329468 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

11 days ago: 309170 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

12 days ago: 307109 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

13 days ago: 305887 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

14 days ago: 312106 requests on old (www) tuxmachines.org

All in all it's almost consistently half a million or more requests per day.

This serves to show how important our old pages still are. People still use them. █