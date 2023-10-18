Tux Machines

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy. 

Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support

SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor

VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated!

The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023

Cute Watercolor Whales: Two whales in love

THE BSD world and the GPL/GNU world come from different places and directions, but both are unified by UNIX or POSIX. GNU, boosted by Linux, got "ahead" for various reasons including ruinous lawsuits, set aside copyleft (which many contributors love or at least prefer) and technical merits. But nowadays GNU/Linux users benefit from OpenSSH and many other things from the BSD world. There's also the postgres stuff we've just mentioned and overlapping concerns about "vertical software monocultures," to quote OpenBSD Founder Theo de Raadt. He is understandably wary of Wayland.

Over at Techrights we've long urged GNU/Linux users not to pick battles with BSDs (or vice versa). Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another. Don't do what Microsoft wants.

SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program
There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
 
Android's upcoming "repair mode" will keep your data safe from snoopy techs
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present
This serves to show how important our old pages still are
Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another
ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings
They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)
They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer
Microsoft is Gradually Going Away, the Industry Needs a Freedom-Centric Rebirth
Back in the 1970s (and early 80s) sharing of code was commonplace and acceptable, predating copyrights on code
Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula... and more news
How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code... and more
More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses
Mostly Microsoft-related news
Apple Union-busting and Defects
A pair of Apple stories
Linux Format and Linux Matters
New magazine, new episode
Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
postgres-related releases
WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 1
WordPress 6.4 RC1 is ready for download and testing
GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
GNU/Linux Laptop Letdown: When OEM Largesse Runs Dry
Today's post is about a subject near and dear to my heart: Laptops with Linux preinstalled
Voyager 23.10: A Polished GNOME Experience with Extra Flair
Explore Voyager 23.10, the Ubuntu-based Linux distro with a sleek design and improved performance. Discover its unique features and what sets it apart.
Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android
Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you
SpiralLinux is the working person's Linux. Here's why you should give it a try
openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer
Discover Agama: openSUSE’s ALP release’s next-gen installer
In India, Windows Market Share Fell to 14% This Month, the Lowest Share Ever
This is the world's largest population, so Microsoft should be concerned
'Big' Tech is a 'Big' Debt Bomb
This won't end well when the debt ceiling is raised no more
On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients
No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year
Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
Some new Red Hat blog posts
Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
Quite a few things happened since the last recap
Events and Videos: Free Software Directory, SteamOS, and Linux Kernel Report
Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working
Releases of FisicaLab 0.4.0 and Kdenlive 23.08.2
Two new releases
8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
They are all released under an open source license
OpenBGPD 8.3 released and more
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Layoffs
Layoffs at Microsoft too
Windows TCO in Åland and Kansas
Latest incidents
Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made
it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors
Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft
4 relevant stories
Signal Says It Has No Evidence of a Zero-Day Bug
Following Signal’s response, some security pros criticized the hysteria that led to the claims going viral
Games: D.O.R.F./OpenRA, Epic Games Store, Windjammers 2, and More
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, Purism on OJ Antitrust Lawsuit, SolidRun Hummingboard SBC
4 stories
OpenBSD 7.4 released
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4
Audiocasts/Shows: 5 New Episodes
Focus on GNU, Linux, WordPress
Games: GNU/Linux Faster, Steam Deck Gets Easy Undervolting Controls, Jim Whitehurst Promoting .NET, Nvidia Reflex could be coming to Linux
4 stories combined
Meet Wolfi: the Linux Distro Designed to Shrink Your Supply Chain - The New Stack
a rolling-release Linux distro built around modularity and re-targetability
Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
This includes social control media
Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues
OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
Add and Customize Section Breaks in LibreOffice Writer
A simple tutorial on how to add section breaks in LibreOffice Writer document with easy step-by-step guide instructions.
Tux Machines Loves Nature
we've decided to spice things up with more photos of animals
Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
Two new links
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
4 new episodes
Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
Strategies for deploying things on NixOS
I am no NixOS expert by any means, I only recently switched to it as my daily driver
Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT
This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now
Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come
Use the Real Thing, Not Microsoft's Imitation
Don't use the fakes from Microsoft
10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level
Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system.
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use
9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators
This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here
MX-23.1 “Libretto” released
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom
The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
The Wine development site's news
Åland and Killer Windows
nobody can say something about it in English?
MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL
Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%
Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it
The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023.
Python 3.13.0 alpha 1
HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
it still goes on
Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
3 stories combined
Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU
LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board
Slackel 7.7 "openbox"
new release
Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions
Newer is Not Always Better and Wayland Is Not Better Than X11 (Initial Release June 1984)
X11 turns 40 next summer
Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features
Learn what's new in the recently released Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest Cinnamon desktop and more.
MX-23.1 'Libretto' released!
We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09
FydeOS is an interesting project which was recently added to DistroWatch's waiting list
KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…
It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used
Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability
Founded on August 16, 1993, by Ian Murdock, Debian is one of the oldest Linux operating systems that has withstood the challenges of time and is still actively maintained
Adopting a GNU or a Penguin in an Era of Mass Surveillance, War, and Worse
Right now we see faster adoption of GNU/Linux in developing economies and countries that are wary of US dominance (or subjected to sanctions)
GNOME 45 Introduces New Image Viewer and Camera Apps: Here’s How They Work
The newest GNOME 45 release brings several new changes to the table, including two new, powerful image viewer and camera apps.
Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
new releases