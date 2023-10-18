Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



THE BSD world and the GPL/GNU world come from different places and directions, but both are unified by UNIX or POSIX. GNU, boosted by Linux, got "ahead" for various reasons including ruinous lawsuits, set aside copyleft (which many contributors love or at least prefer) and technical merits. But nowadays GNU/Linux users benefit from OpenSSH and many other things from the BSD world. There's also the postgres stuff we've just mentioned and overlapping concerns about "vertical software monocultures," to quote OpenBSD Founder Theo de Raadt. He is understandably wary of Wayland.

Over at Techrights we've long urged GNU/Linux users not to pick battles with BSDs (or vice versa). Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another. Don't do what Microsoft wants. █