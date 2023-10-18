The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged
THE BSD world and the GPL/GNU world come from different places and directions, but both are unified by UNIX or POSIX. GNU, boosted by Linux, got "ahead" for various reasons including ruinous lawsuits, set aside copyleft (which many contributors love or at least prefer) and technical merits. But nowadays GNU/Linux users benefit from OpenSSH and many other things from the BSD world. There's also the postgres stuff we've just mentioned and overlapping concerns about "vertical software monocultures," to quote OpenBSD Founder Theo de Raadt. He is understandably wary of Wayland.
Over at Techrights we've long urged GNU/Linux users not to pick battles with BSDs (or vice versa). Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another. Don't do what Microsoft wants. █