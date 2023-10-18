Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



The newest version of the open-source office suite developed by the ONLYOFFICE team is already available with a large number of new features and usability improvements, including the ability to edit PDF files, enable automatic hyphenation in documents and insert Morph transitions in presentations. Let’s find out what ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5 holds for its users.

With the new release, ONLYFFICE Docs has become a more versatile office suite allowing its users to edit PDF files in addition to text documents, spreadsheets, presentations and digital forms.

The initial version of the ONLYOFFICE PDF editor supports annotations, form filling, commenting and drawing. In future releases, the ONLYOFFICE developers promise to expand the functionality of their PDF editing tool by making it possible to collaboratively edit PDF files in real time.

