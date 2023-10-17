Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Domain Name Used as Password Captured by DShield Sensor, (Sun, Oct 15th)
-
eSecurity Planet ☛ Weekly Vulnerability Recap – October 16, 2023 – DDoS, Microsoft, Apple & Linux Lead a Busy Week [Ed: It's not a "Linux" issue, they're mislabeling things after Microsoft staff did]
The past week has been an eventful one for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, from record DDoS attacks and three Microsoft zero-days to vulnerabilities in Linux, Apple, Citrix, and other widely used technologies.
[...]
A memory corruption vulnerability in the open-source libcue library was reported by the GitHub Security Lab.
-
Security Boulevard ☛ Looney Tunables? CVE-2023-4911? You might be using a vulnerable Linux distribution. [Ed: Not a "Linux" issue either]
-
XDA ☛ Best Linux VPN in 2023
Linux is not the most common operating system but its users as just as interested in security and privacy when browsing the web. Using a virtual private network (VPN) on Windows and Mac has never been more popular, and it’s just as easy to get started on Linux.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (batik, poppler, and tomcat9), Fedora (chromium, composer, curl, emacs, ghostscript, libwebp, libXpm, netatalk, nghttp2, python-asgiref, python-django, and webkitgtk), Mageia (curl and libX11), Oracle (bind, busybox, firefox, and kernel), Red Hat (curl, dotnet6.0, dotnet7.0, and nginx), SUSE (chromium, cni, cni-plugins, grub2, netatalk, opensc, opera, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (iperf3).
-
Data Breaches ☛ Kansas courts to operate on paper for at least 2 weeks due to “unauthorized incursion” into system [Ed: Windows TCO]
Read more at KAKE. Although KAKE’s headline included, “judge says ransomware attack may be to blame,” there was nothing in their actual news report that showed that the judge said it might be a ransomware attack.