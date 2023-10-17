Games: GNU/Linux Faster, Steam Deck Gets Easy Undervolting Controls, Jim Whitehurst Promoting .NET, Nvidia Reflex could be coming to Linux

Unraveling the Speed of Linux: A Deep Dive into its Efficiency

Linux, a free and open-source operating system, has been lauded for its speed and efficiency. But what exactly makes Linux so fast? The answer lies in its architecture, design philosophy, and the community that supports it.

Firstly, it’s important to understand what an operating system (OS) is. An OS is a software that manages hardware resources and provides various services for computer programs. Linux, created by Linus Torvalds in 1991, is one such OS. It’s based on the Unix operating system, which was developed in the 1970s.