Audiocasts/Shows: 5 New Episodes
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 534
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 251
Open source self-hosted speed tests, SSHing into a Raspberry Pi via USB, a new and refined release of elementary OS, FOSS and proprietary digital audio workstation releases, realtime data about the urine tank on the International Space Station, Joe joins the ThinkPad cult, and more. With guest host Gary from Linux After Dark.
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:06: Anything But Common
Coming up in this episode
* We do a little upgrade
* Firefox fixes a tooltip
* The History of W, V, X and CDE
* How it went
* And a new old desktop to explore
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ We Like Snaps Now | LINUX Unplugged 532
Has Canonical finally nailed snaps? Why it looks like Ubuntu has turned a new corner; our thoughts on the latest release. Plus, a special guest and more.
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 64: Patterns in WordPress
Join WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, as she goes back to the basics and offers some insight into block patterns for WordPress. Don’t miss this exciting insider’s look!