today's leftovers
-
Eerie Linux ☛ EuroBSDCon 2023 report (2/2) – Main conference, social event & conclusion
In the previous article I wrote about my arrival journey (which was a bit of an adventure but not as much as the way home!) as well as the two tutorial days.
This article follows up by reporting about the main conference days, the journey back home and a conclusion. Sorry for the delay; upon coming home my oldest child had to go to hospital and the stay was extended twice. As you can imagine, things are a mess and leave little time for not strictly essential things.
-
James G ☛ Tips and reflections from running online meetups
For the last year and a half, I have been co-hosting Homebrew Website Club London / Europe, a meetup where people interested in personal websites come together to chat, ask questions, and share on what they are working. I co-host the meetup with Mark.
I was thinking earlier today about some of the lessons I have learned running online meetups. I wanted to share what I have learned for anyone else who is interested in or who does run online meetups.
-
Eerie Linux ☛ EuroBSDCon 2023 report (2/2) – Main conference, social event & conclusion
In the previous article I wrote about my arrival journey (which was a bit of an adventure but not as much as the way home!)...
-
Aigars Mahinovs ☛ Figuring out finances part 2
A week ago I started to migrate my financial planning from a closed source system to a new system based on an open source, self-hosted solution. Main candidate is Firefly III - a relatively simple financial planner with a rather rich feature set and a solid user base and developer support.