Tux Machines Loves Nature
THE site Tux Machines has long sported penguins (the motif along the top), but as my wife is an animal lover (many examples in her older blog) and supporter of animal charities we've decided to spice things up with more photos of animals, especially in our original articles. We hope this is not too obnoxious to some readers. At least the images typically relate to the content of pertinent articles.
Today we wrote many original articles and we hope to maintain the momentum of that. We unfortunately suffer a lot of malicious abuse from really nasty people who try hard to drag us down to their level. We reported this to the police. █