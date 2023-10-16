Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
Kyle E Mitchell ☛ We Were Wrong About the GPLs
Either way, “license, not contract” now indisputably stands between Conservancy and a potential legal ruling that anyone in the United States who wants GPL source code can sue for it, contributor or not. The old mantra’s gotta go, even as it still rings in our ears and echoes down deep caverns of the Web.
Kyle E Mitchell ☛ Software Freedom Conservancy, Inc, New York Nonprofit Corporation, Plaintiff vs Vizio, Inc, California Corporation, and Does 1 through 50, inclusive, defendants: NO. 30-2021-01226723[PDF]
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. MORNING SESSION