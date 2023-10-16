In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Use the Real Thing, Not Microsoft's Imitation

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



Dancing monkey see, dancing monkey do

THE ascent of GNU/Linux has been difficult and very expensive to stop, or even just to slow down. Microsoft has long bribed companies and officials to compel them to dump GNU/Linux or to keep them from even considering it. There are many documented examples of such corruption, but somehow we never hear of Microsoft executives being arrested for it. They commit the crimes "with style" and, if caught, they might resign or be dismissed, not criminally charged. Just discharged.

At the same time Microsoft tries imitating Chromebooks, but Vista 10 and Vista 11 are not ChromeOS (GNU/Linux base). They're bloated and they cause the underlying hardware to "feel" slow, sometimes "crash" (Windows issue, not a laptop issue).

The moment GNU/Linux takes off in some countries (right now it's happening in India) Microsoft starts bribing like there's no tomorrow and at the same time it tries to sell Windows as "Linux". It's just copying everything or throwing it into Windows, but running something under Windows guarantees technical problems, privacy problems, and legal problems.

Don't use the fakes from Microsoft. Use the real thing. Use GNU/Linux. █