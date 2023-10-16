While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system. Immutable Linux distributions went for a change and enhanced your operating system’s security even further by being a read-only system.

If you’re also interested in trying out an immutable Linux distro, this roundup will show you the top ones you can try now. So, without further ado, let’s see what each of these distros has to offer.

