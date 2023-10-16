today's howtos
-
A Digital Color’s Journey
It almost feels like there are so many potential color transformations here it’s a miracle orange is even still orange, let alone exactly as vibrant as an orange as the original capture. If my goal is to preserve as much vibrancy as I can, what are the most dangerous parts of all this I should avoid doing?
-
Stateful versus stateless firewalls, and why stateful is attractive
The reason a stateful packet filter can perform better is that it usually has an easier job. Generally speaking, the state entries for 'connections' (which for UDP and other stateless protocols are really flows) are orderless and almost always unique. For example, for UDP and TCP, the tuple of source IP, source port, destination IP, and destination port uniquely identify a connection (possibly augmented with local context such as whether the packet is being received or sent, and on what network interface). When you have orderless and generally unique state entries like this, there are plenty of data structures that provide fast lookups for them, so it's easy for the packet filter to find the state entry for a given packet (if it exists) and proceed from there.
-
go.com
Correction: a technical defect in my Enterprise Content Management System resulted in the email having a subject that made it sound like this post would be about the classic strategy game Go. It is actually about a failed website. I regret the error; the responsible people have been sacked. The link in the email was also wrong but I threw in a redirect so I probably would have gotten away with the error if I weren't telling you about it now.
-
Displaying internal linkbacks on WordPress
I have written a lot of blog posts. In some of those posts I link to other posts on my site. What's the easiest way of displaying those internal incoming links?
-
How To Change TimeZone on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to Change TimeZone on Fedora 38. In the world of Linux, Fedora 38 stands tall as a popular and user-friendly distribution. One of the essential aspects of managing your Fedora system is configuring the TimeZone correctly.
-
How to Install Go on Ubuntu 22.04
Golang, also known as Go, is a modern programming language developed by Google in 2007 to improve its programming productivity. Go is open-source, and it is getting more and more popular and used in many applications such as Docker, Kubernetes, and static generators like Hugo.
-
How to read Nginx Logs
In this tutorial, you will learn how to read logs generated by Nginx.
Checking logs is a must when it comes to maintaining your web server.
On the log file you will see all the requests that are reaching your server.
-
How to set up automatic updates in Linux Mint
Keeping Linux Mint up-to-date is crucial for security and performance. Discover how to enable automatic updates in this guide, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Linux experience.
-
How to generate random strings with Bash UUID
Need to create unique random strings in Bash? Our guide walks you through the power of UUID in Bash scripting, offering clear examples and techniques to enhance your scripts with unique identifiers.
-
PPA Updated for VLC 3.0.19 for Ubuntu 23.10, 22.04 & 20.04
For VLC users who prefer installing the player via the classic .deb, here’s Ubuntu PPA update for the latest VLC 3.0.19. The VideoLAN website does NOT announced the release of v3.0.19 at the moment of writing.
-
Configuring permanent environment variables in Ubuntu
Environment variables play a pivotal role in Ubuntu's configuration and operation. Dive into our step-by-step guide to learn how to set them permanently, ensuring a consistent system environment.
-
Install and Use Nix Package Manager on non-Nix OS like Ubuntu
Nix package manager can be installed on any Linux distribution. Here's how.