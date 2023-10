While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

MX-23.1 “Libretto” released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use.

MX-23.1 is the first refresh of our MX-23 release, consisting of bugfixes, kernels, and application updates since our original release of MX-23. If you are already running MX-23, there is no need to reinstall. Packages are all available thru the regular update channel.

Highlights include...

Also: MX Linux 23.1 (Libretto) Released, Here’s What’s New