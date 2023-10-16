While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. The most frequently ones are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It is a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format.

This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart.

